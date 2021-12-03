City Guide
WFPD K-9 officer continues to make a difference

By Michael Grace and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In February, we told you about the Wichita Falls Police Department’s newest K-9 officer, Lock.

He quickly made an impression when he joined the force. Since assisting the gang task force in a felony weapons related arrest, Lock has kept the momentum going.

READ: Lock, newest K-9 officer, makes first arrest

Let’s take a look at some of his stats in the last 10 months:

  • Assisted in 32 felony arrests
  • Seized five firearms
  • Helped seize over 700 ounces of marijuana and nearly 600 grams of meth
  • 36 narcotic deployments

Lock, we are glad you are on the force. Keep up the good work!

