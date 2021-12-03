WFPD K-9 officer continues to make a difference

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In February, we told you about the Wichita Falls Police Department’s newest K-9 officer, Lock.

He quickly made an impression when he joined the force. Since assisting the gang task force in a felony weapons related arrest, Lock has kept the momentum going.

READ: Lock, newest K-9 officer, makes first arrest

Let’s take a look at some of his stats in the last 10 months:

Assisted in 32 felony arrests

Seized five firearms

Helped seize over 700 ounces of marijuana and nearly 600 grams of meth

36 narcotic deployments

Lock, we are glad you are on the force. Keep up the good work!

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.