Wichita County asks residents, businesses to take broadband access survey

Wichita County is asking residents to take a survey about your internet access and use.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Broadband Committee is asking residents, businesses and other organizations to take a survey about internet access and use.

The survey has to do with the project expanding upon and determining the need for broadband services in Wichita County. Survey responses will help the committee to better understand existing resources and capabilities to support access, adoption and use of broadband technology.

You can take the survey by clicking here.

The committee will develop action plans and projects to improve broadband across the county once they review the results of the survey. More information on the committee can be found here.

