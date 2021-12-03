Wichita Falls forgery suspect turns herself in

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A forgery suspect Wichita Falls police warned businesses and residents about on Wednesday has reportedly turned herself in.

41-year-old Michelle Lynn Heels had an outstanding felony warrant for a forgery against the elderly case, with the bond set at $20,000.

WFPD said Heels is also suspected of committing other forgeries at businesses in Wichita Falls, Iowa Park, Burkburnett and Vernon.

