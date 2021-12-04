City Guide
Dexter students get invited to U.S. Open Robotics Competition

Robotics team is trying to raise money for travels.
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Students at the Dexter School in Wichita Falls received an invitation to attend the U.S. Open Robotics Competition in Iowa.

The high school robotics team won three awards and now they have the chance to join 200 other students next year. Sharome Burton, Robotics Coach at Dexter, said the students need financial assistance, but he believes attending the competition will only help them to become better.

“That raises things even higher. They not only raise a level of excitement but also a commitment to the project and the practices and process and they hold themselves to higher standards,” said Burton.

Burton said the school is trying to raise $1,500 to by Dec. 13. To support, visit https://gofund.me/6f45c30b

