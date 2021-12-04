Fans send off Hirschi, Rider football teams ahead of playoff matches

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Fans in Wichita Falls gathered to send off the Hirschi Huskies and Rider Raiders football teams ahead of their Friday regional finals.

The Huskies will be playing the Springtown Porcupines in Allen, while the Raiders will be facing the Lubbock-Cooper Pirates at Abilene Christian University. Both games will kick off at 7 p.m.

Four total Texoma teams remain in the playoffs this season, with the other two teams being the Holliday Eagles and Windthorst Trojans.

The undefeated Eagles will take on the undefeated Gunter Tigers and the Trojans will face the Albany Lions. Both of those games will start at 7 p.m. on Friday as well.

