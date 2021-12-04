Give the gift of warmth at the Gently Used Coat Drive

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - The Arrow Multipurpose Complex and Event Center in Iowa Park is holding a Gently Used Coat Drive this weekend.

Donations can be any style or size coat as long as it is not in bad condition. The drive will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will also have a variety of vendors there and even Santa Claus will make a stop for pictures from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“When you think of what the homeless community or the less privileged community needs, we always think of hygiene products, we always think of blankets. Not a lot of people think of coats and we are very in tune with the shop local movement, with the local growth movement and we want to wrap our community in warmth and love,” said

They want to encourage everyone who has coats they don’t use anymore to donate them so everyone can stay warm during the holidays.

