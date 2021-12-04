Museum of North Texas History hosting holiday event Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Museum of North Texas History is hosting its Merry Museum holiday event on Saturday.

It’s open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free, family event will feature artwork and even a magic show. Holiday crafts, cookies and hot chocolate will available for attendees while supplies last.

The train runs start at 11 a.m. and the magic show will be at 1:30 p.m.

