Museum of North Texas History hosting holiday event Saturday

By Dakota Mize
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Museum of North Texas History is hosting its Merry Museum holiday event on Saturday.

It’s open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free, family event will feature artwork and even a magic show. Holiday crafts, cookies and hot chocolate will available for attendees while supplies last.

The train runs start at 11 a.m. and the magic show will be at 1:30 p.m.

