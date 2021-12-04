Paris is looking for a forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Meet Paris, a two-year-old pit mix hoping to be adopted in time for the holidays.

Daryl Reeder with Wichita Falls Animal Services introduced us to Paris on Friday. While she had a rough start, she’s so excited to have a second chance at life with a loving family.

Those interested in adopting Paris must be at least 18 years old. The animal services center will be waiving its adoption fees, normally $40, from Dec. 4 through Dec. 11.

You can meet Paris and other adoptable animals at the Animal Services Center on 1207 Hatton Road, or view them online by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.