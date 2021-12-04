City Guide
Paris is looking for a forever home

By Dakota Mize
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Meet Paris, a two-year-old pit mix hoping to be adopted in time for the holidays.

Daryl Reeder with Wichita Falls Animal Services introduced us to Paris on Friday. While she had a rough start, she’s so excited to have a second chance at life with a loving family.

Those interested in adopting Paris must be at least 18 years old. The animal services center will be waiving its adoption fees, normally $40, from Dec. 4 through Dec. 11.

You can meet Paris and other adoptable animals at the Animal Services Center on 1207 Hatton Road, or view them online by clicking here.

