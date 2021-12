WINDTHORST, Texas (KAUZ) - The Windthorst Knights of Columbus is having their 78th annual sausage meal on Sunday.

Both dine-in and to-go plates are available.

It starts at 11 a.m. Sunday morning and goes until 2 p.m. at the St. Mary’s Parish Hall in Windthorst. Plates are going for $12 apiece.

