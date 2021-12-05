Arrow Center ‘Big Flea’ gives vendors another option to set- up shop

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Small businesses looking for a new place to set up shop, may find a home at the Arrow Multi-Purpose Center Trade Days, nicknamed ‘The Big Flea’. The flea market had their grand opening in November in Iowa Park.

“I frequented the farmer’s market more as that was the only regular venue for me to attend. Then I started coming out here and there’s a bigger variety of options for vendors,” said Brooke Beckett, owner of Backroad Bakery.

The Arrow Multi-Purpose Event Center offers vendors like Beckbett, more space, electricity and different types of customers.

“At the farmer’s market you have more people who are more nutritionally minded but people know that when they come to a big flea market they’re going to get a whole variety of things. Whether it be cupcakes, breads, sunglasses or arts and crafts,” said Beckett.

After the 50,000 square foot facility was originally purchased by owner Don Bivens for his building material business. He came up with the idea of a monthly flea market.

“This is the result of having too much space, the love of flea market and buying and selling items. I use to come to Bowie Trade Days and it was surprising to me that Wichita Falls didn’t have anything like that,” said Bivens.

The venue has space for at least 100 booths. Businesses can either break down their shops in between weekends or keep their tables up permanently, for a rental prices starting at $30 a week.

“I’ll pay the $30 to not have to worry about if the roof is going to leak on me if it’s raining or is my tent going to blow away. I don’t have to worry about that now,” said Beckett.

“Slowly but surely we want to build this up to something that is really important to the area,” said Bivens.

The Arrow Center Trade Days is open every first and third Saturday and Sunday of each month. Starting in January it will be open every weekend.

For more information on The Arrow Center Trade Days visit their Facebook page.

