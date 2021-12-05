Two injured in small plane crash in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two people were injured in a small plane crash in Wichita County Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 5 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a single engine plane heading to the Wichita Valley Airport crashed near the airport on US-287J.

Two people were on board at the time. DPS officials said they received non-life-threatening injuries and both were taken to hospitals, while the plane itself is mainly intact with minor damages.

Several agencies responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

This is a developing story.

