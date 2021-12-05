Warm end to the weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After a mild Saturday with temps only reaching the mid 50s, we will see an unseasonably warm day tomorrow. Sunday will have a high near 75 with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the southwest thanks to a weak warm front. Tomorrow evening a cold front moves into the area bringing a chilly start to the work week. Monday we will struggle to reach the 50s and overnight going into Tuesday, temps will dip in the 30s. We look to remain dry into next week as well.

