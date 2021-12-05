City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Warm end to the weekend

By Mason Brighton
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After a mild Saturday with temps only reaching the mid 50s, we will see an unseasonably warm day tomorrow. Sunday will have a high near 75 with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the southwest thanks to a weak warm front. Tomorrow evening a cold front moves into the area bringing a chilly start to the work week. Monday we will struggle to reach the 50s and overnight going into Tuesday, temps will dip in the 30s. We look to remain dry into next week as well.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFISD Board discusses attendance zones, potential school closures
WFISD Board discusses potential school closures, attendance zones
United Supermarkets recently leased property in Wichita Falls.
United Supermarkets leases new property in Wichita Falls
The crash happened around 11:16 a.m. at Spur 447 East and Indiana.
1 taken to hospital after rollover crash in WF
Homeowners worried about how new construction might make it harder to get to and from homes
Taft widening project phase 1b to soon impact homeowners
Emmanuel Carrillo Jr. national champion
A Rider student-athlete’s boxing journey

Latest News

KAUZ Morning Weather
Ups and Downs in the Forecast
Too Warm for December
Record heat is possible Friday
Record Highs on Friday