Wild Bird Rescue raises $1,500 for majestic birds

By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Staff at The Wild Bird Rescue in Wichita Falls had it’s eight annual Owl Be Home for Christmas Fundraisers at Smith’s Gardentown.

The rescue raised $1,500 that will be going towards continuing to take care of 9 protected rescue birds. Including three species of owls, two different types of hawks, a falcon. and a vulture. Five of them made a special appearance during the fundraiser as costumers were able to ask questions and learn all about these majestic birds.

“I get people all the time that say wow I didn’t know you had a facility until I looked it up up. We’re just wanting to make our presence known and let people know that we want to keep wildlife wild, we want to keep them happy and healthy,” said Adali Olson, director of Wild Bird Rescue.

Staff say while this time of the year is slower because of migration they are also looking for some volunteers for the spring time, to help them take care of Texoma’s wildlife.

To find out more information on Wild Bird Rescue visit their website.

