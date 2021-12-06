City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Better.com CEO fires 900+ employees on a Zoom call

Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, asked more than 900 employees to join him on a Zoom call...
Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, asked more than 900 employees to join him on a Zoom call then told them their jobs were being terminated immediately.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The head of a digital mortgage lender is getting heat after firing hundreds of workers on Zoom.

Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, asked more than 900 employees to join him on a Zoom call, then told them their jobs were being terminated immediately.

The call lasted less than three minutes and comes less than four weeks before Christmas.

A total of 9% of the company’s workforce was laid off, including the company’s entire diversity, equity and inclusion recruiting team.

According to Fortune Magazine, the CEO later accused the employees of “stealing” from their colleagues and customers by only working two hours a day.

The laid-off employees will get severance pay and benefits.

Last week, Better.com received $750 million in cash as part of a deal with Softbank, a multinational conglomerate.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in a small plane crash in Wichita County Saturday night.
Two injured in small plane crash in Wichita County
The center offers vendors more space, electricity and different types of customers.
Arrow Center ‘Big Flea’ gives vendors another option to set- up shop
Wichita Falls Animal Services officials have waived their adoption fees until Dec. 11.
WF Animal Services Center waives adoption fees until Dec. 11
Homeowners worried about how new construction might make it harder to get to and from homes
Taft widening project phase 1b to soon impact homeowners
WFISD Board discusses attendance zones, potential school closures
WFISD Board discusses potential school closures, attendance zones

Latest News

WFISD Board discusses attendance zones, potential school closures
WFISD Board discusses attendance zones, potential school closures
Wichita Falls Pioneer: The Life of Arthur Bea Williams
Wichita Falls Pioneer: The Life of Arthur Bea Williams
1 hospitalized after rollover crash in Wichita Falls
1 hospitalized after rollover crash in Wichita Falls
Museum of North Texas History hosting holiday event Saturday
Museum of North Texas History hosting holiday event Saturday
Windthorst Knights of Columbus to hold 78th annual sausage meal
Windthorst Knights of Columbus to hold 78th annual sausage meal