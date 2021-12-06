Cold and Windy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Overnight tonight a cold front will move into the area bringing with it a drastic drop in temps and strong winds. Tomorrow morning expect temperatures in the low 40s and upper 30s with a wind chill in the low 30s. Winds will be very strong out of the north with 50 mph gusts possible. Overnight into Tuesday temps drop to near freezing. For the rest of the workweek expect temps to rise back into the 70s before another front arrives next weekend.

