A cool start to the week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we are going to have much cooler weather. The high for today will be 50 with sunny skies. The wind will be strong today. The wind will be out of the north at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph will be possible. By this afternoon, the wind will start to calm down. Overnight tonight, it will be cold with a low of 28. Headed into Tuesday, we will have a high of 55 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday will be warmer. We will have a high of 66 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 80 with mostly sunny skies. Friday, we will see 83 for the high. However, a strong cold front comes in by Friday night. Saturday, our high will be 54, thanks to the cold front.

