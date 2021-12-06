City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

GOP Rep. Nunes leaving Congress for Trump social media firm

FILE - Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif, the then ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee,...
FILE - Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif, the then ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, center, talks with Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, left and Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, during a break in a the House Judiciary Committee hearing considering the investigative findings in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 9, 2019. Nunes is leaving the House at the end of this year to lead former President Donald Trump’s effort to launch a social media platform intended to rival Twitter. A statement from the Trump Media & Technology group said Nunes would serve as chief executive officer, beginning in January 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — California Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, who was one of former President Donald Trump’s most devoted loyalists in Congress, is leaving the House at the end of this year to join Trump’s fledgling media company.

A statement Monday from the Trump Media & Technology group said Nunes would serve as chief executive officer, beginning in January 2022. The company is preparing to launch a social media platform intended to rival Twitter, which blocked Trump’s account in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol.

“Devin understands that we must stop the liberal media and Big Tech from destroying the freedoms that make America great,” Trump said in a statement.

Nunes’ decision comes at a time when his political future appeared in possible jeopardy — draft maps released in the once-a-decade realignment of congressional districts suggested he would face a challenging reelection in the 2022 midterms. Those maps will not be finalized until later this month.

Nunes said in a statement: “The time has come to reopen the Internet and allow for the free flow of ideas and expression without censorship. The United States of America made the dream of the Internet a reality and it will be an American company that restores the dream.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in a small plane crash in Wichita County Saturday night.
Two injured in small plane crash in Wichita County
Susie Poore, 3 months, spent a week on oxygen recovering from respiratory syncytial virus in...
Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home
The center offers vendors more space, electricity and different types of customers.
Arrow Center’s “Big Flea” gives vendors another option to set up shop
Wichita Falls Animal Services officials have waived their adoption fees until Dec. 11.
WF Animal Services Center waives adoption fees until Dec. 11
Homeowners worried about how new construction might make it harder to get to and from homes
Homeowners react to new phase of Taft widening project

Latest News

2021 Texas High School Football Playoffs
What to know before you go: Hirschi Huskies’ state semifinal game
Prosecutor Karen McDonald said that the teen suspect's parents could've taken action to prevent...
Prosecutor criticizes school over run-up to mass shooting in Michigan
Huskies last match-up against Springtown ended 40-30 in favor of Hirschi
Hirschi Huskies lone surviving Texoma team, headed to state semis
FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was...
Emmett Till investigation closed by feds; no new charges