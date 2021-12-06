Hirschi Huskies lone surviving Texoma team, headed to state semis

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - And then there was one. The Hirschi Huskies football team is head to the state semifinals after demolishing the Springtown Porcupines in Allen last Friday.

This is the first time the Huskies have made it to the state semis since 1964, and if they make it to the state championship, it will be the first time in school history. The moment the team secured their spot as the remaining four in class 4A DI is one players and coaches say they won’t soon forget.

“It was probably the best moment of the season knowing that we just made history and just have something to look towards when we get older and 10 years later we can look and say we did that,” junior quarterback Terrius Causey said.

“They deserve it,” Antonio Wiley, the Huskies’ head coach, “they’ve worked their butts off to get to this point. Nobody’s given them anything so it’s just time to go out and know that you’re still a great team. Let’s go take care of business.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Friday at the Star in Frisco. The Huskies will be battle the undefeated Stephenville Yellow Jackets.

