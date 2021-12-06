City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Photo showing ‘Santa’ applying for concealed carry permit causes stir

The El Paso Sheriff's Department in Colorado was criticized on social media for sharing a photo...
The El Paso Sheriff's Department in Colorado was criticized on social media for sharing a photo of 'Santa' applying for a concealed carry permit.(Source: El Paso Sheriff's Dept/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A photo of a Santa lookalike getting his concealed handgun permit in Colorado caused a stir on social media.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s office posted the photo.

Hundreds of people commented questioning the timing and sensitivity of the post, and they questioned using a children’s figure to appear to support handguns.

The sheriff’s office issued a media response, saying they intended to highlight their staff in the concealed handgun permit office by sharing statistics.

And they said they did not intend to be insensitive. To them, Santa correlates with the month of December, and they said they thought the photo would help to recognize their hard-working staff.

They said it was also a chance to share a link to their website for people requesting information on how to get a concealed handgun permit.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in a small plane crash in Wichita County Saturday night.
Two injured in small plane crash in Wichita County
The center offers vendors more space, electricity and different types of customers.
Arrow Center ‘Big Flea’ gives vendors another option to set- up shop
Wichita Falls Animal Services officials have waived their adoption fees until Dec. 11.
WF Animal Services Center waives adoption fees until Dec. 11
Homeowners worried about how new construction might make it harder to get to and from homes
Taft widening project phase 1b to soon impact homeowners
WFISD Board discusses attendance zones, potential school closures
WFISD Board discusses potential school closures, attendance zones

Latest News

Wichita Falls Pioneer: The Life of Arthur Bea Williams
Wichita Falls Pioneer: The Life of Arthur Bea Williams
1 hospitalized after rollover crash in Wichita Falls
1 hospitalized after rollover crash in Wichita Falls
Museum of North Texas History hosting holiday event Saturday
Museum of North Texas History hosting holiday event Saturday
Windthorst Knights of Columbus to hold 78th annual sausage meal
Windthorst Knights of Columbus to hold 78th annual sausage meal
WFISD Board discusses attendance zones, potential school closures
WFISD Board discusses attendance zones, potential school closures