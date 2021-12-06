Sox Appeal warms Texoma toes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 knows how cold Texoma winters can be, so we’ve partnered with Star Image Dentistry, Texoma Plastic Surgery and Faith Mission to host our annual Sox Appeal sock drive!

Socks are the kind of clothing where you don’t realize how great they are until you don’t have any, and there are many people in Texoma who are in dire need.

We will be collecting socks at the following locations until Dec. 10:

Faith Mission at 1300 Travis St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301

News Channel 6 at 3601 Seymour Hwy, Wichita Falls, TX 76309

STAR Image Dentistry at 2200 Kell W Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX 76309

While we welcome all types of socks in our donation boxes, crew socks are especially appreciated because the high style helps keep feet warm! All donations go toward Wichita Falls Faith Mission.

