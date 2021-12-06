City Guide
WFAFB Mobile Pantry making stops throughout December

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will visit several locations throughout...
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank's Mobile Pantry will visit several locations throughout December.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will visit several locations throughout December.

Mobile pantry officials will head to City View Baptist Church on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. On Dec. 15, they’ll be at Midtown Manor from 10 a.m. to noon.

All of the December Mobile Pantry dates can be found below:

WFAFB Mobile Pantry making stops throughout December
WFAFB Mobile Pantry making stops throughout December

