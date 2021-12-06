WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will visit several locations throughout December.

Mobile pantry officials will head to City View Baptist Church on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. On Dec. 15, they’ll be at Midtown Manor from 10 a.m. to noon.

All of the December Mobile Pantry dates can be found below:

WFAFB Mobile Pantry making stops throughout December (WFAFB)

