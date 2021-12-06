City Guide
What to know before you go: Hirschi Huskies’ state semifinal game

2021 Texas High School Football Playoffs
2021 Texas High School Football Playoffs
By Emily Bjorklund
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls ISD and Hirschi communities are coming out strong for their players, wanting to make sure they continue to make history. Here are some things you’ll need to know if you’re wanting to go to the game.

CHARTERED BUS

First off, the WFISD is securing plans for a charter bus. Seats are $25 and include a snack and a drink. More information can be found through the link below:

ALUMNI TAILGATE

For those Hirschi High School alumni who are headed to Frisco, make sure you’re stopping by The Star for an alumni tailgate. Everyone is being asked to meet at Gridiron parking lot P at 5:30 p.m. They will be handing out rally towels, as well as cowbells and handheld shakers, as those are the only noise makers allowed inside The Star.

TICKETS

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday and the Huskies are the home team. All of the information you need to know can be found here.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

The Ford Center does have a clear bag policy, which can be found through the below link:

