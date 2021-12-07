Howmet donates Christmas gifts to Child Care Partners

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Howmet Aerospace will bring smiles to the faces of over 200 students from Child Care Partners this holiday season.

Child Care Partners picked up presents Monday that the children will open on Christmas morning. Each child will receive a new pair of pajamas and two toy presents. Howmet Aerospace has continued this generous traditions for over 10 years.

“There’s no way we could do this without the community,” said Keri Goins, executive director of Child Care Partners. “Whether it’s businesses or just individuals giving their hard earned dollars throughout the year, it all makes a difference for things to come together for kids.”

This year’s Christmas party theme will be Candy Land. Santa will give each child their pajamas to unwrap and have ready for Christmas Eve.

