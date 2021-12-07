City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

It is bitterly cold outside this morning

By Garrett James
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 60 with partly cloudy skies. The wind will be calmer today. The wind will be out of the north and shift to the south throughout the day. It will be at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday will be warmer. We will have a high of 66 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 78 with mostly sunny skies. Friday, we will see 80 for the high. We may break the record high on Friday. The previous record was set back in 1996 at 81 degrees. However, a strong cold front comes in by Friday night. Saturday, our high will be 54, thanks to the cold front.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nelson Christopher Head, 52
WF man gets life in prison for sexual assault of 10-year-old boy
Justin Marquiwis Cuba
Texas DPS increases reward for Sherman fugitive
Susie Poore, 3 months, spent a week on oxygen recovering from respiratory syncytial virus in...
Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home
Wichita Falls
United Regional’s vaccine mandate deadline for employees passes
File Graphic
Texas reports its first case of the omicron COVID-19 variant

Latest News

weather
A very cold start to Tuesday morning
A cool start to the week
Cold and Windy
weather
A cool start to the week