It is bitterly cold outside this morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 60 with partly cloudy skies. The wind will be calmer today. The wind will be out of the north and shift to the south throughout the day. It will be at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday will be warmer. We will have a high of 66 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 78 with mostly sunny skies. Friday, we will see 80 for the high. We may break the record high on Friday. The previous record was set back in 1996 at 81 degrees. However, a strong cold front comes in by Friday night. Saturday, our high will be 54, thanks to the cold front.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.