United Regional’s vaccine mandate deadline for employees passes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - United Regional is allowing employees to get religious exemptions and they originally stated that workers could also get a vaccine deferral.

Derek Ruvalcaba said things have changed, and some people have been criticized and questioned about their religious beliefs. He said if the 7% of employees aren’t vaccinated, there is not much they can do.

“If you don’t have it then you’ll be taken off the schedule, so they’re giving you a week grace period to think about not having a job anymore and so kinda lay that on some guilt...how you’re going to provide for your family,” said Ruvalcaba.

Ruvalcaba has a religious exemption so he is able to go to work, but said he does have an attorney looking into this matter.

Officials with United Regional provided a statement regarding the amount of employees let go because of the vaccine mandate. It states:

“Over the past three months, approximately 60 employees have resigned for reasons related to the vaccine requirement. Another 20 individuals were removed from the schedule on December 5th and will be separated later this week. These two groups combined account for around 4% of United Regional’s total workforce. While not unexpected, loss of staff of any magnitude will be felt profoundly within our organization regardless of differences of opinions on this topic. These are our coworkers and friends and they will be greatly missed.”

