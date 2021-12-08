Email City Guide
Air Tractor holding job fair on Dec. 11

By Avery Ikeda
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST
OLNEY, Texas (KAUZ) - Olney’s largest employer will be hiring for a wide variety of aircraft manufacturing jobs on Dec. 11.

Air Tractor will hold a job fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its Olney facility, located at 1524 Leland Snow Way. The company said it is preparing for strong growth as the world’s leading manufacturer of agricultural and firefighting aircraft, and that it’s therefore looking to expand its hiring opportunities.

The company is employee-owned and offers a competitive benefits package, including insurance, 401K, and paid vacation. It is an equal opportunity employer. A COVID-19 vaccination is required for employment.

Air Tractor’s manufacturing facilities produce aircraft of varying fuel capacities that are used in over 30 countries around the world for agricultural aerial application, firefighting, narcotic crop eradication, fuel hauling, fighting locust plagues, and cleaning oil spills in coastal waters.

For more information, visit Air Tractor’s website.

