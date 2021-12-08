Beto O’Rourke making campaign stop in Wichita Falls on Sunday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Governor Candidate Beto O’Rourke will be coming to Wichita Falls on Sunday, Dec. 12 for a meet and greet.

The campaign stop will happen at the Spudder Park pavilion from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

O’Rourke is expected to talk about why he’s running for governor, what’s at stake in the election and how you can get involved.

Other gubernatorial candidates include incumbent Governor Greg Abbott and Don Huffines.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.