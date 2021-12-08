Email City Guide
Disc Golf Takes Over our Santa’s Wish List!

Back of the Box Disc Golf made it to our Top 10 List!
By Julia Melim
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 18, 2021 at 8:12 AM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide wishes you a Merry Christmas with Santa’s Wish List!

City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on the hot spots around town, fun places to go, the best places to shop and giving back to the community!

We are officially in Holiday Season mode over here with City Guide with our Santa’s Wish List! Our Top 10 picks of the most fun places to go this holiday season!

Next on our Santa’s Wish List is: Back of the Box Disc Golf! On this episode, we’re taking a look at this new fun and unique sport, disc golf! Our host Julia Melim took her first lesson in disc golf, and got some pro tips!

Stay tuned at City Guide Mornings with Julia Melim News Channel 6 for more on what you can expect this holiday season! #SantasWishList

Tune into #CityGuide every morning during our 5AM & 6AM Morning Newscasts!

For more City Guide episodes, click here: https://bit.ly/3toEiJx

If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact us at CityGuide@KAUZ.com or (940) 757-0691.

