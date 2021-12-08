Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Judge McKnight warns of arrest warrant call scam

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Judge Jeff McKnight of the 30th District Court in Wichita County is warning residents of a scam call involving his court and the sheriff’s office.

Here’s how the scam works: the scammer calls you and claims that McKnight has issued a warrant for your arrest. The cause for this warrant is usually attributed to a failure to appear at the grand jury, or failure to appear on the summons of the 30th District Court. The scammer then claims to be with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office and says if you don’t pay them, you will be arrested.

Judge McKnight said that this is not the way those notifications work, and shared some tips on what you need to do if you get one of those calls.

“The first thing to do is obtain as much information as possible. Note the number that they’re calling from, what they’re telling you, the name they’re telling you, and as much information as you can to find out information that is possible to pass on to the sheriff’s [office].”

McKnight also noted that he has not issued any warrants for failure to appear at the grand jury.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Pounds
Former Vernon pastor pleads guilty, sentenced for sexual assault
Here’s what things look like for Texoma schools.
UIL Texas releases realignment, reclassification numbers
35-year-old Demeretrion Combs of Wichita Falls.
WFPD identifies suspect in Studio E shooting, issues arrest warrants
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
TxDOT is hoping to have the doors open very soon.
TxDOT close to opening new U.S. 287 rest stop near Iowa Park

Latest News

Donate socks at any of the locations below to help those in need stay warm during the holidays.
Sox Appeal warms Texoma toes
Elevated fire weather conditions are present Friday
Many residents believe the city should focus on utilizing the facilities that already exist...
Olney residents hesitate to get on board with $13.2 million dollar water plant
People should use extra caution over the next few days when doing activities involving fire...
Firefighters preparing for elevated threat for wildfire
Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls Chamber hosts Economic Forum