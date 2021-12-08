Judge McKnight warns of arrest warrant call scam

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Judge Jeff McKnight of the 30th District Court in Wichita County is warning residents of a scam call involving his court and the sheriff’s office.

Here’s how the scam works: the scammer calls you and claims that McKnight has issued a warrant for your arrest. The cause for this warrant is usually attributed to a failure to appear at the grand jury, or failure to appear on the summons of the 30th District Court. The scammer then claims to be with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office and says if you don’t pay them, you will be arrested.

Judge McKnight said that this is not the way those notifications work, and shared some tips on what you need to do if you get one of those calls.

“The first thing to do is obtain as much information as possible. Note the number that they’re calling from, what they’re telling you, the name they’re telling you, and as much information as you can to find out information that is possible to pass on to the sheriff’s [office].”

McKnight also noted that he has not issued any warrants for failure to appear at the grand jury.

