Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

The Regeneration Celebrates 14 Days of Christmas

Regeneration is on our Santa’s Wish List!
By Julia Melim
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide wishes you a Merry Christmas with Santa’s Wish List! This is our City Guide Santa’s Wish List: Our Top 10 most fun places to go and things to do this holiday season!

Next on our Santa’s Wish List is: The Regeneration Boutique! Check out their Facebook page for the 14 days of Christmas Specials and show off your #RegenStyle!

https://www.facebook.com/Regeneration-103720051976831

The Regeneration Boutique picked out the best items for our Santa’s Wish List and our host Julia Melim was there to play dress up and try on their latest collection!

Check out our Top 10 Santa’s Wish List for more on our Holiday City Guide throughout the month of December all the way up to Christmas Eve!

Stay tuned at City Guide Mornings with Julia Melim News Channel 6 for more on what you can expect this holiday season! #SantasWishList

Tune into #CityGuide every morning during our 5AM & 6AM Morning Newscasts!

For more City Guide episodes, click here: https://bit.ly/3toEiJx

If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact us at CityGuide@KAUZ.com or (940) 757-0691.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23-year-old Gary Dorsey
WFPD arrests suspect after Sunday chase
Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage...
Hobby Lobby to raise minimum wage to $18.50
Two people were reportedly trapped in a flipped car before being freed.
WFPD provides update on 3-car accident at Fairway, Kell
Two people were reportedly trapped in a flipped car before being freed.
3-car accident at Fairway, Kell sends at least one to hospital
Antonio Markese Canada was arrested on Dec. 13 on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
WF man arrested for alleged sexual abuse

Latest News

The Casey Donahew Band will perform Friday at the Kay Yeager Coliseum in Wichita Falls.
Casey Donahew concert set for Friday in WF
Executive Director Madeline Chappell smiles after receiving new bleachers for the Youth...
New bleachers mean big opportunities for YOC
City Guide: Graham Holiday Shopping Spree
Shop Local during this Holiday Season at the Graham Holiday Shopping Spree!
City Guide: Graham Holiday Shopping Spree
City Guide: Graham Holiday Shopping Spree