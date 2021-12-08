STEM conference inspires Barwise Middle School girls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 10 female students from Barwise Middle School got the chance to attend a university conference this week that centered around strong, successful women.

The “Math, Science and U” conference was coordinated by Midwestern State University’s College of Science, Math and Engineering as a way to spark the interest of young women in STEM fields. Many of the sessions were led by MSU’s female professors, giving the students living examples of what a STEM career could look like.

“The women explain their jobs and how math and science is important to their career,” said Barwise Science Teacher Jennifer Parker. “They do an engaging activity that relates to their career. Then the women answer questions.”

Men have traditionally dominated fields like math, science and engineering. Centering the conference around real-life women in those fields was a way to encourage young girls to continue pursuing their interests despite the gender gap in the workforce. It also allowed them to broaden their horizons as to prospective careers.

“Past conferences have featured women veterinarians, computer coders, meteorologists, an astrophysicist and engineers,” Parker said. “The conference was small this year, but I think all the young ladies had a great time.”

