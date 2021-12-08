Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

STEM conference inspires Barwise Middle School girls

By Avery Ikeda
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 10 female students from Barwise Middle School got the chance to attend a university conference this week that centered around strong, successful women.

The “Math, Science and U” conference was coordinated by Midwestern State University’s College of Science, Math and Engineering as a way to spark the interest of young women in STEM fields. Many of the sessions were led by MSU’s female professors, giving the students living examples of what a STEM career could look like.

“The women explain their jobs and how math and science is important to their career,” said Barwise Science Teacher Jennifer Parker. “They do an engaging activity that relates to their career. Then the women answer questions.”

Men have traditionally dominated fields like math, science and engineering. Centering the conference around real-life women in those fields was a way to encourage young girls to continue pursuing their interests despite the gender gap in the workforce. It also allowed them to broaden their horizons as to prospective careers.

“Past conferences have featured women veterinarians, computer coders, meteorologists, an astrophysicist and engineers,” Parker said. “The conference was small this year, but I think all the young ladies had a great time.”

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Pounds
Former Vernon pastor pleads guilty, sentenced for sexual assault
Here’s what things look like for Texoma schools.
UIL Texas releases realignment, reclassification numbers
35-year-old Demeretrion Combs of Wichita Falls.
WFPD identifies suspect in Studio E shooting, issues arrest warrants
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
TxDOT is hoping to have the doors open very soon.
TxDOT close to opening new U.S. 287 rest stop near Iowa Park

Latest News

City Guide: Holiday Shopping Spree
Shop Local during this Holiday Season at the Graham Holiday Shopping Spree!
Three Vernon seniors were selected as All-American cheerleaders, and chosen to perform in the...
Vernon cheerleaders perform at Pearl Harbor anniversary parade
The company is employee-owned and offers a competitive benefits package, including insurance,...
Air Tractor holding job fair on Dec. 11
City Guide: The Regeneration Boutique playing dress up
The Regeneration Celebrates 14 Days of Christmas