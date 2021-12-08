Email City Guide
Vernon cheerleaders perform at Pearl Harbor anniversary parade

Three Vernon seniors were selected as All-American cheerleaders, and chosen to perform in the Honolulu parade.(KAUZ)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Three Vernon High School cheerleaders participated in a special event this week, flying to Hawaii to participate in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade.

Seniors Jasmine Jackson, Lilly Jones and Audrey Hodges were chosen as All-American cheerleaders and flew to Honolulu to perform and participate on Dec. 7.

The parade commemorated the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, which launched the United States into World War II. Its theme of “remembering the fast and celebrating our future” honored veterans and their families while simultaneously recognizing that time can turn once bitter enemies into loyal friends and allies.

Those tuning into the event included members of the Vernon Lions Booster Club, who made sure to send the girls a lot of support through social media.

