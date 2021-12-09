Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Thursday

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.(WXIX Photo)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 19 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Thursday.

DATEDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZATIONS
Monday, Dec. 6, 2021150s6512
Tuesday, Dec. 7, 20210-3311
Wednesday, Dec. 8, 20210-4012
Thursday, Dec. 9, 20210-1912

12 Wichita County residents are hospitalized at this time.

The county reported a total of five deaths, 186 cases and 63 recoveries last week.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Pounds
Former Vernon pastor pleads guilty, sentenced for sexual assault
Here’s what things look like for Texoma schools.
UIL Texas releases realignment, reclassification numbers
35-year-old Demeretrion Combs of Wichita Falls.
WFPD identifies suspect in Studio E shooting, issues arrest warrants
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
TxDOT is hoping to have the doors open very soon.
TxDOT close to opening new U.S. 287 rest stop near Iowa Park

Latest News

Donate socks at any of the locations below to help those in need stay warm during the holidays.
Sox Appeal warms Texoma toes
Elevated fire weather conditions are present Friday
Many residents believe the city should focus on utilizing the facilities that already exist...
Olney residents hesitate to get on board with $13.2 million dollar water plant
People should use extra caution over the next few days when doing activities involving fire...
Firefighters preparing for elevated threat for wildfire
Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls Chamber hosts Economic Forum