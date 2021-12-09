19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 19 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Thursday.

DATE DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZATIONS Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 1 50s 65 12 Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 0 - 33 11 Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 0 - 40 12 Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 0 - 19 12

12 Wichita County residents are hospitalized at this time.

The county reported a total of five deaths, 186 cases and 63 recoveries last week.

