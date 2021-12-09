19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Thursday
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 19 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Thursday.
|DATE
|DEATHS
|AGES
|NEW CASES
|HOSPITALIZATIONS
|Monday, Dec. 6, 2021
|1
|50s
|65
|12
|Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021
|0
|-
|33
|11
|Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021
|0
|-
|40
|12
|Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021
|0
|-
|19
|12
12 Wichita County residents are hospitalized at this time.
The county reported a total of five deaths, 186 cases and 63 recoveries last week.
