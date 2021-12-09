Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Adopt “forgotten angels” of Salvation Army

By Avery Ikeda
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:52 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Only two days are left in Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program, and the organization is asking community members to adopt “forgotten angels” to make sure children in Wichita Falls will receive toys and gifts on Christmas.

“Our community’s kindness ensures that every child has a gift to open on Christmas morning, and that parents will not have to decide between paying bills or buying toys,” Salvation Army Major Kim Feinauer said. “Unfortunately, each year there are angel tags that aren’t selected, gifts that aren’t returned, or gifts brought to us after the deadline. These are our ‘forgotten angels.’”

The last day to adopt an angel and return gifts to the program is Friday, Dec. 10. Each angel represents a child or a senior in need, and the Angel Tree program in Wichita Falls alone provides toys and gifts to more than 500 children every year. But what happens to the forgotten angels?

“We do include nameless angels on our trees that just specify a gender and age,” said Feinauer. “These gifts are used to fill the wishes of the forgotten angels. Our volunteers particularly enjoy working in The Salvation Army’s toy shop to select from these unassigned gifts to fulfill the wishes of the unadopted angels, making sure every child receives gifts.”

Making sure each of the angels receives his or her gift also gives volunteers the joy of giving.

For more information about adopting an Angel or current volunteer opportunities, call the Salvation Army at (940) 322-9822.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Pounds
Former Vernon pastor pleads guilty, sentenced for sexual assault
Here’s what things look like for Texoma schools.
UIL Texas releases realignment, reclassification numbers
35-year-old Demeretrion Combs of Wichita Falls.
WFPD identifies suspect in Studio E shooting, issues arrest warrants
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
TxDOT is hoping to have the doors open very soon.
TxDOT close to opening new U.S. 287 rest stop near Iowa Park

Latest News

Donate socks at any of the locations below to help those in need stay warm during the holidays.
Sox Appeal warms Texoma toes
Elevated fire weather conditions are present Friday
Many residents believe the city should focus on utilizing the facilities that already exist...
Olney residents hesitate to get on board with $13.2 million dollar water plant
People should use extra caution over the next few days when doing activities involving fire...
Firefighters preparing for elevated threat for wildfire
Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls Chamber hosts Economic Forum