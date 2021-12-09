Adopt “forgotten angels” of Salvation Army

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Only two days are left in Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program, and the organization is asking community members to adopt “forgotten angels” to make sure children in Wichita Falls will receive toys and gifts on Christmas.

“Our community’s kindness ensures that every child has a gift to open on Christmas morning, and that parents will not have to decide between paying bills or buying toys,” Salvation Army Major Kim Feinauer said. “Unfortunately, each year there are angel tags that aren’t selected, gifts that aren’t returned, or gifts brought to us after the deadline. These are our ‘forgotten angels.’”

The last day to adopt an angel and return gifts to the program is Friday, Dec. 10. Each angel represents a child or a senior in need, and the Angel Tree program in Wichita Falls alone provides toys and gifts to more than 500 children every year. But what happens to the forgotten angels?

“We do include nameless angels on our trees that just specify a gender and age,” said Feinauer. “These gifts are used to fill the wishes of the forgotten angels. Our volunteers particularly enjoy working in The Salvation Army’s toy shop to select from these unassigned gifts to fulfill the wishes of the unadopted angels, making sure every child receives gifts.”

Making sure each of the angels receives his or her gift also gives volunteers the joy of giving.

For more information about adopting an Angel or current volunteer opportunities, call the Salvation Army at (940) 322-9822.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.