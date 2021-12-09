Angel Tree Program delivers gifts to children

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office spent the day delivering Christmas gifts for their annual Angel Tree Program. With the help of many others, 48 children will have gifts to open on Christmas that they would not have had otherwise. To the people involved, it means a lot.

“I think everyone that works at the sheriff’s office is proud to do this,” Deputy Melvin Joyner said. “It just makes you feel a lot better. We work in the community, we live in the community and it is our job to take care of the community but this is one way of showing that we do care and we do want to take care of our children.”

The gifts were delivered to Helen Farabee, Patsy’s House and Faith Refuge. They said this is always something they look forward to because it impacts so many people.

“We have a Christmas party for them and I hand out the gifts and they take pictures with Santa,” Teresa Barns, family case manager at Faith Refuge, said. “The parents are really appreciative of the gifts. Anything that they get and stuff they are really appreciative.”

“What we do here is always about the children,” Denise Roberts, executive director of Patsy’s House, said. “To be able to see them get to wake up on Christmas morning and have a happy Christmas and get to share that with their families and not have to stress about that just makes all of us feel good.”

They would go on to say how important this is every year because it helps make it feel like home for the children. Also, that it is amazing they live somewhere where the community cares so much about the little things like this that mean so much to them.

“It really helps a lot, probably more than they think it does,” Barns said. “Each year when they call, I am probably more excited than the kids, but each time they call I tell them I appreciate it so much and all of our other sponsors. They just don’t understand how much this does to the kids and it really helps the kids have a really nice Christmas.”

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.