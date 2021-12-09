Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Former Vernon pastor pleads guilty, sentenced for sexual assault

Brian Pounds
Brian Pounds(Wichita County Jail)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A former Vernon pastor has pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Brian Pounds pleaded guilty Wednesday afternoon in Wilbarger County and was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Pounds was arrested earlier this year after a woman called police saying she believed her daughter was in a hotel room in Vernon.

According to investigators, when officers got to the hotel, they found Pounds in his vehicle in the parking lot.

He told officers he got the hotel room for a person in need, but the underage victim later told police that Pounds gave her methamphetamine and sexually assaulted her in the hotel room.

“Brian Pounds abused his position of trust as a pastor in the most horrific way,” stated District Attorney Staley Heatly. “Our community and our children are much safer with him in the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.”

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here’s what things look like for Texoma schools.
UIL Texas releases realignment, reclassification numbers
35-year-old Demeretrion Combs of Wichita Falls.
WFPD identifies suspect in Studio E shooting, issues arrest warrants
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
TxDOT is hoping to have the doors open very soon.
TxDOT close to opening new U.S. 287 rest stop near Iowa Park

Latest News

Donate socks at any of the locations below to help those in need stay warm during the holidays.
Sox Appeal warms Texoma toes
Elevated fire weather conditions are present Friday
Many residents believe the city should focus on utilizing the facilities that already exist...
Olney residents hesitate to get on board with $13.2 million dollar water plant
People should use extra caution over the next few days when doing activities involving fire...
Firefighters preparing for elevated threat for wildfire
Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls Chamber hosts Economic Forum