Hospice of WF Tree of Lights campaign ending next Friday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:29 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - You only have until next Friday to donate to the Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights campaign.

They are hoping to reach their goal of $275,000 so they can light the star on top of the tree. As of Wednesday, Dec. 8, they have raised $171,000.

Donations can be made through the following options:

  • Over the phone at (940) 691-0982
  • In person at Hospice of Wichita Falls
  • Mailed to 4909 Johnson Road – Wichita Falls, Texas
  • Online by clicking here

Donations allow Hospice of Wichita Falls to provide care, education, resources and support to those who are facing life threatening illnesses.

To learn more about the Tree of Lights Campaign, click here.

