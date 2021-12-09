Olney holding town hall Dec. 9 to discuss $13.5M water treatment plant

OLNEY, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Olney will hold a town hall on Dec. 9 to speak with the community about their Water Treatment Plant Project.

Members of the public are invited to the meeting to voice concerns or support for the project after a presentation by the City. Olney’s mayor and members of city council are slated to be in attendance. Those who cannot attend in person can watch and participate remotely by clicking here.

Olney was forced to issue a boil order after a water line on Grand Avenue burst on July 24. Causes were attributed to weather, ground issues and an old water system infrastructure in need of replacement.

“Looking long-term, we know we have a problem with aging infrastructure,” Olney Mayor Rue Rogers told News Channel 6 at the time. “We really need to look into implementing new water and sewer lines across town, but that is a mega-million dollar project and going to take a lot of time to do.”

Those plans are now coming to fruition, with the City set to spend an estimated $13.5 million on a new water plant. The Dec. 9 town hall is an opportunity to comment on the project and its funding sources; City Council issued a notice on Nov. 23 that it would propose to adopt an ordinance to fund the $13.5 million project through certificates of obligation, which would be in turn funded through ad valorem taxes and a pledge of extra revenue from the City’s waterworks and sewer system. That proposal will be seen during the City Council meeting on Jan. 18.

The town hall meeting will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Olney Civic Center, located at 210 S. Grand Ave.

