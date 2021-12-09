Record heat is possible Thursday & Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will see near record-breaking temps. The record high on Thursday is 79, set in 1929. The forecasted high for Thursday is 79. Tonight, the low will be 57 with partly cloudy skies. However, we are also looking at near record-breaking temps on Friday too. The record high for Friday is 81, set in 1996. The forecasted high for Friday is 80. It is also looking very windy on Friday. The wind will be out of the South at 20 to 30 mph. Wind gusts could reach as high as 40 mph. However, a strong cold front will push through Friday night. Our low Friday night will be 33. The high on Saturday will be 54 with sunny skies.

