Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Record heat is possible Thursday & Friday

By Garrett James
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:13 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will see near record-breaking temps. The record high on Thursday is 79, set in 1929. The forecasted high for Thursday is 79. Tonight, the low will be 57 with partly cloudy skies. However, we are also looking at near record-breaking temps on Friday too. The record high for Friday is 81, set in 1996. The forecasted high for Friday is 80. It is also looking very windy on Friday. The wind will be out of the South at 20 to 30 mph. Wind gusts could reach as high as 40 mph. However, a strong cold front will push through Friday night. Our low Friday night will be 33. The high on Saturday will be 54 with sunny skies.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Pounds
Former Vernon pastor pleads guilty, sentenced for sexual assault
Here’s what things look like for Texoma schools.
UIL Texas releases realignment, reclassification numbers
35-year-old Demeretrion Combs of Wichita Falls.
WFPD identifies suspect in Studio E shooting, issues arrest warrants
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
TxDOT is hoping to have the doors open very soon.
TxDOT close to opening new U.S. 287 rest stop near Iowa Park

Latest News

Elevated fire weather conditions are present Friday
KAUZ Morning Weather
Big Time Wind for Friday
The Wind Machine for Friday
weather
Elevated fire weather conditions are present Friday