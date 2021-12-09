Shop Local during this Holiday Season at the Graham Holiday Shopping Spree!

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’re looking for something fun to do this holiday season, shop local!

Our host Julia Melim went to Graham to check out the 2021 Holiday Shopping Spree presented by the Graham Chamber of Commerce happening now until December 17th!

Stay tuned for more at City Guide Mornings with Julia Melim News Channel 6 to learn more about what you can expect this holiday season!

Tune into #CityGuide every morning during our 5AM & 6AM Morning Newscasts!

For more City Guide episodes, click here: https://bit.ly/3toEiJx

If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact us at CityGuide@KAUZ.com or (940) 757-0691.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.