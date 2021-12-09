Traffic delays expected at Hwy 79 construction site

LAKESIDE CITY, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Department of Transportation officials said traffic delays will continue through Friday on State Hwy 79 at FM 1954.

Constructions crews are working on the intersection realignment project and are paving at the location. Traffic is expected to be stopped for 15 minutes at a time, and it will take extra time for cars to file through after each delay.

TxDOT officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the area if possible, plan for an alternate route or allow extra time for their commute.

The realignment portion of the $5.2 million project is expected to take six months to complete, barring any weather-related delays.

