TxDOT close to opening new U.S. 287 rest stop near Iowa Park

By Ebonee Coleman and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:49 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - TxDOT is close to opening the doors of a new rest stop, located on U.S. 287 near Iowa Park. The rest stop is replacing one that had been in place for 50 years thanks to TxDOT state funds that are used for highway safety improvements.

The project has cost $5.2 million and has taken two years to complete. When it is finally finished, it will have men’s and women’s restrooms and a family bathroom.

“This rest stop is so much nicer than the ones that we’ve had in the past for years. It will be utilized by people driving through town who maybe don’t want to get off the freeway because they are unsure of how they are going to get back on,” said Adele Lewis, public information officer for TxDOT.

There is no completion date set for both rest stops along U.S. 287 but TxDOT is hoping to have the doors open very soon.

