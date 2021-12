WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong but slow-moving storm system brings gusty west and southwesterly winds to the area for Thursday and Friday. Some of those gusts especially by Friday will be in the 30-35mph range. Temperatures will be warm with most highs in the 70s and 80s. We will cool off for Saturday thanks to a weak front.

