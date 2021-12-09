Email City Guide
WFPD identifies suspect in Studio E shooting, issues arrest warrants

35-year-old Demeretrion Combs of Wichita Falls.
35-year-old Demeretrion Combs of Wichita Falls.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police have identified the suspect in a shooting at Studio E on Nov. 26 that sent a man to the hospital.

35-year-old Demetrion Combs of Wichita Falls is wanted on two felony arrest warrants for aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm in relation to the shooting. The victim was reportedly shot inside the building and then taken to the hospital by private vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene.

You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

You can also call the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

