Wichita County LEC allowing video visitation for inmates

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Law Enforcement Center is introducing a new version of visitation for inmates.

Visitation over video will be allowed via gettingout.com. Friends and family of inmates will need to set up their account, search for the inmate by SO number or by name and add them as a contact.

Then, they can start messaging or scheduling video visits. The visits must be accepted by both the inmate and the friends and family side to happen.

Video visits are 25 cents per minute and either the friends and family can pay on their account or the inmate can pay for it out of their GTL account.

In-person jail visitation will start back up on Monday, Dec. 13. For more information on that topic, click here.

