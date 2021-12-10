Email City Guide
Big Time Wind for Friday

By Ken Johnson
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong storm system brings gusty winds to the area on Friday. Some of the gusts could get up to 40mph by the early afternoon. It will be warm and dry leading to high fire dangers across the whole area. There is a small chance for a brief sprinkle in the morning but most of us won’t see rain. We’ll cool off on Saturday but quickly warm back up by early next week.

