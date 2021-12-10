Email City Guide
Clay County highways reopen

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
PETROLIA, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE - 10 p.m.

The Texas A&M Forest Service reported the Clay County fire is an estimated 7,500 acres and is 15% contained. The fire is reportedly active on the northern edge, and crews are working on protecting structures and building containment lines.

UPDATE - 8:44 p.m.

Clay County Judge Mike Campbell gave an update on the fire situation in Clay County.

There has not been any reports of houses being burned at this time.

UPDATE - 8:21 p.m.

All highways which were previously closed in Clay County have now been reopened. US 287 Northbound has both lanes open, Southbound is still down to one lane.

UPDATE - 6:27 p.m.

Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde provided an update on the fire on Facebook.

UPDATE - 6:20 p.m.

Clay County officials have confirmed that evacuation recommendations for Petrolia and the surrounding area have been canceled.

UPDATE - 6:15 p.m.

Texas DPS reported Highway 79 in Clay County and SH 148 from Petrolia to Henrietta are now open. U.S. 287 from Jolly to Henrietta remains closed. Traffic is being rerouted north on FM 2393 to Highway 79.

UPDATE: 5:45 p.m.

Texas A&M Forest Service reported that they would be assisting agencies to contain what is being called the Arrowhead fire. They estimated that the fire was around 7,500 acres.

UPDATE - 4:33 p.m.

TxDOT reported SH 79 between Dean and Petrolia is closed in both directions due to the grass fire. US 287 between Jolly and Henrietta is also closed.

UPDATE - 4:24 p.m.

Texas DPS reported SH 148 from Henrietta to Petrolia, Highway 79 from Wichita Falls to Petrolia, and US 287 between Henrietta and Jolly are all closed due to a fire.

Clay County Judge Mike Campbell confirmed the county recommending evacuations for people north of 287 to Petrolia due to a fire in the area. At this time, Judge Campbell is unaware of any injuries or burned structures.

TxDOT has shut down U.S. 287 between Jolly and Boddy Road. Heavy smoke from grass fires has extremely reduced visibility in the area.

Texas DPS reports U.S. 287 southbound at FM 2393 is also closed.

