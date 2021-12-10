Elevated fire weather conditions are present Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we are going to have extremely windy conditions. Red Flag warnings have been issued for several counties in Texoma. Wind speeds will be sustained out of the southwest at 25 to 35 mph. However, wind gusts could reach up to 55 mph. With drought conditions worsening and fuel moisture being absent, fire weather will be an issue today. We may see a stray shower this morning. However, most everyone will stay dry for the next week. A cold front will arrive late tonight. This will drop our low down to 35 with mostly clear skies. Saturday, we will only have a high of 55. The low Saturday night will be 32 with partly cloudy skies.

