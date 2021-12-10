Employers in WF see boost in employment

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Help wanted signs, we’ve seen them in the windows of nearly every store, but some places have cracked the code to hiring workers.

“They want to work when they want to work, they don’t want to work when they don’t want to work, they want to be able to take time off,” said Jessica Edwards, owner of Frank & Joe’s Coffee House.

Edwards said it’s been flexibility, rather than pay increases or a sign-on bonus, that’s had the biggest impact on retaining employees. Now, the coffee house is fully staffed.

“When we were able to offer that, we found that we are able to hire better quality people and we are able to maintain staff,” Edwards said.

This solution to a nationwide issue comes as unemployment claims in the United States have dropped to the lowest point in 52 years.

Edwards credits being a small mom-and-pop shop to giving them the chance to try new ways to incentivize employees.

“We’ve figured out a lot in this little six-month time,” said Edwards.

Now with a full staff, at the Coffee House a new issue has popped up; staff calling in. Edwards said it happens often and leaves those who do show up with more on their plates.

Large employers have found success in other ways. For the City of Wichita Falls, pay increases and benefit package improvements have worked.

“Salaries are much more competitive now across the board in the city,” Chris Horgen, public information officer for the City, said.

Earlier this year, a survey found 90% of positions were underpaid. Wage increases are now part of the city’s budget for next year plus new openings have higher rates.

“We are now starting to be able to get the city services back to where they were and back to what citizens expect,” Horgen said. “A lot of the bus schedules that had been suspended are coming back online because we are getting more bus drivers.”

