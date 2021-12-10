Email City Guide
Firefighters battling fire in Young County

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
YOUNG COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE: 8:40 p.m.

The Texas A&M Forest Service estimates the fire is 600 acres and 30% contained as of 8:25 p.m.

The fire reportedly was active and has been torching trees. Crews on scene are currently constructing a containment line.

Firefighters in Young County are battling a grass fire in the northern part of the county. Various fire departments are responding.

The fire is reportedly on Judges Road near Fort Belknap, just south of Newcastle.

Eliasville South Bend VFD Drone Operator Tony Ramirez provided the video attached to this story.

