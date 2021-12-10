Firefighters battling fire in Young County

YOUNG COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE: 8:40 p.m.

The Texas A&M Forest Service estimates the fire is 600 acres and 30% contained as of 8:25 p.m.

Update: the #JudgesFire in Young County is an estimated 600 acres and 30% contained. #txfire pic.twitter.com/WfSdcYb4Ut — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) December 11, 2021

The fire reportedly was active and has been torching trees. Crews on scene are currently constructing a containment line.

Firefighters in Young County are battling a grass fire in the northern part of the county. Various fire departments are responding.

The fire is reportedly on Judges Road near Fort Belknap, just south of Newcastle.

Eliasville South Bend VFD Drone Operator Tony Ramirez provided the video attached to this story.

